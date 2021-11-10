Many attempts to breach Belarus border at night, says Polish minister

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - There were many attempts to breach Poland's border with Belarus at night, Poland's defence minister told public radio on Wednesday.

Poland and other EU member states accuse Belarus of encouraging the migrants - from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa - to illegally cross the frontier into the EU in revenge for sanctions slapped on Minsk over human rights abuses.

"It was not a calm night. Indeed, there were many attempts to breach the Polish border. From what I have heard ... all those who breached were stopped," Mariusz Blaszczak told PR1, adding that 15 thousand soldiers were already at the border.

(Reporitng by Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz and Matthias Williams; Editing by Tom Hogue)

