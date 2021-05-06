Manulife worried about near-term returns in office portfolio amid return-to-work uncertainties

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO is concerned about achieving its assumed near-term returns in its office portfolio, amid uncertainties about employees' return to workplaces, but is nevertheless confident about its long-term prospects, its chief investment officer said on Thursday.

"The big concern has been when will people come back to the office," Chief Investment Officer Scott Hartz said on an analyst call after the company posted first-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

With most employees set to work at least some days in company locations under return-to-office plans, it may limit reductions in space needs, giving Manulife confidence it can achieve its long-term return assumptions, Hartz said.

Manulife shares fell 4.5% in early trading, while the benchmark Canadian share index was flat.

