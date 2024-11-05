News & Insights

Manulife US REIT Targets Growth Through Debt Reduction

November 05, 2024 — 07:16 pm EST

Manulife US REIT (SG:BTOU) has released an update.

Manulife US REIT is making strides in debt reduction and portfolio diversification, following the sale of its Capitol property in Sacramento for $117 million, which facilitated the early repayment of $130.7 million in loans. The company is aiming to cut borrowings by an additional $200 million next year, while exploring off-market transactions and alternative structures to bolster its recovery. With a strategic focus on reshaping its portfolio and leveraging its Sponsor’s investment pipeline, Manulife US REIT is positioning itself for growth.

