Manulife US REIT Announces Secretary Change

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a change in its company secretary; Ms Ling Chui Shee has resigned and will be replaced by Ms Chua Chiu Suan effective 28 May 2024. The Board of Directors expressed gratitude for Ms Ling’s contributions during her tenure.

