News & Insights

Stocks

Manulife US REIT Announces Secretary Change

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Manulife US REIT (SG:BTOU) has released an update.

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust has announced a change in its company secretary; Ms Ling Chui Shee has resigned and will be replaced by Ms Chua Chiu Suan effective 28 May 2024. The Board of Directors expressed gratitude for Ms Ling’s contributions during her tenure.

For further insights into SG:BTOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.