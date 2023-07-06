Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) Price Target Decreased by 5.22% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) has been revised to 0.49 / share. This is an decrease of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 0.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.24 to a high of 0.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.72% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTOU is 0.03%, a decrease of 43.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 978K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 363K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

