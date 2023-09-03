Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) Price Target Decreased by 32.69% to 0.25

The average one-year price target for Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) has been revised to 0.25 / share. This is an decrease of 32.69% from the prior estimate of 0.37 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 245.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTOU is 0.14%, an increase of 436.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 190.15% to 3,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 2,208K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 48.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTOU by 21.36% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 929K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTOU by 21.56% over the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 752K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 51.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTOU by 48.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.