Manulife profit rises as investment income soars

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday posted a rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher income from investments.

Firming bets of a rate cut in 2024 by central banks have sparked a market rally in some of the biggest economies, driving strong returns on equities. Fixed-income securities have also delivered steady and strong returns in a high interest rate environment.

Total investment income at Manulife rose to C$7.2 billion in the quarter from C$1.8 billion in the year-earlier period.

The country's largest insurer posted core earnings of C$1.77 billion ($1.31 billion), or 92 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with C$1.54 billion, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3543 Canadian dollars)

