US Markets
MFC

Manulife postpones back to office move for North American offices -memo

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Friday pushed its return-to-office date for employees in North America for the time being, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Manulife had earlier planned Jan. 24 as its back to offices date in the U.S.

"We've all been hearing a lot in the news about the Omicron variant, and its implications for gatherings in the coming weeks and beyond," the insurer said in the memo.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC SLF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular