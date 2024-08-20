Manulife (MFC) Stock Rises 19% YTD: Will the Rally Last?

Shares of Manulife Financial Corporation MFC have rallied 19% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 12.3%, the Finance sector’s increase of 12.1% and the S&P 500 composite’s rise of 17.6%.



A strong performing Asia business, expanding Wealth and Asset Management business and a solid capital position drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer.



The company is one of the three dominant life insurers within its domestic Canadian market and possesses rapidly growing operations in the United States and several Asian countries. It has a decent history of delivering surprises for the last seven quarters. It has a VGM Score of B.



Manulife’s return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months is 16.2%, better than the industry average of 15.5%. This reflects Manulife’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. It expects to generate a ROE of 18% by 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Can MFC Retain the Momentum?

Manulife's Asia business continues to be a major contributor to earnings. MFC now expects core earnings from Asia to contribute 50% to overall earnings by 2027. Asia has been the fastest-growing insurance segment, supported by strong volume growth and attractive margins. This market appears attractive, given its changing demographics.



As a part of its strategic priorities, Manulife is also investing in high ROE and growth segments in North America. It has also identified Europe (and the wider EMEA market) as a significant growth area, and thus, Manulife Asset Management is making long-term investments in the region.



The company’s highest potential businesses, including operations in Asia, Global WAM, Canada group benefits and behavioral insurance products, currently contribute two-thirds to core earnings. The insurer now looks to increase it to 75% and thus is expediting growth in these highest potential businesses.



MFC is digitalizing and automating workflows through GenAI and advanced analytics. Accelerated digitalization should help it achieve an expense efficiency ratio of less than 45% in the medium term.



Manulife has been strengthening its balance sheet by improving liquidity and leverage. It targets a leverage ratio of 25%. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 100% over the last many quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.



The life insurer, banking on consistent cash flow, hiked dividends at a six-year CAGR of 10% and targets a 35-45% dividend payout over the medium term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.72 and $2.86, respectively, suggesting an increase of 5.8% and 5.2% year over year. The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 10%. Manulife expects core EPS growth of 10-12% over the medium term.

Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks from the life insurance space are Brighthouse Financial BHF, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA and Primerica PRI. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Brighthouse Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average earnings surprise being 3.76%.



Year to date, BHF’s stock has lost 17.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHF’s 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates 27.7% and 11% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Reinsurance Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.5%. The stock has gained 29% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies 8.2% and 3.8% year-over-year increase, respectively.



Primerica earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.74%.



Year to date, PRI’s stock has lost 26.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies 11.5% and 11.4% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.