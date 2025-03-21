Manulife (MFC) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Manulife Financial (MFC). Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manulife due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

At this time, Manulife has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Manulife has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Manulife is part of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Over the past month, Sun Life (SLF), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2024 more than a month ago.

Sun Life reported revenues of $5.37 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -60.9%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares with $1.23 a year ago.

Sun Life is expected to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.8%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Sun Life. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

