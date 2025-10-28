Manulife Financial's Preferred Shares, Series 3 Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRC shares, versus MFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3 (TSX: MFC-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are off about 0.7%.
Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »
Also see: FMAC Options Chain
ADP 13F Filers
Travelers Companies RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.