Manulife Financial's Preferred Shares Series 11 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

February 25, 2026 — 02:10 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11 (TSX: MFC-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5398), with shares changing hands as low as $25.60 on the day. As of last close, MFC.PRJ was trading at a 4.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRJ shares, versus MFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11:

In Wednesday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11 (TSX: MFC-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are down about 0.1%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
