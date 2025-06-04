Manulife Financial's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRC shares, versus MFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3:
In Wednesday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3 (TSX: MFC-PRC.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: EXP shares outstanding history
CHWA shares outstanding history
NLR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.