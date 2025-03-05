Manulife Financial's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRC shares, versus MFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3 (TSX: MFC-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are up about 1.5%.
Also see: Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
RS YTD Return
Funds Holding URNM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.