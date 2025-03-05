Manulife Financial's Preferred Series 3 Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3 (TSX: MFC-PRC.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.36 on the day. As of last close, MFC.PRC was trading at a 16.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRC shares, versus MFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3:

In Wednesday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Shares, Series 3 (TSX: MFC-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are up about 1.5%.

