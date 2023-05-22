News & Insights

Manulife Financial's Preferred Series 11 Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

May 22, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11 (TSX: MFC-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5398), with shares changing hands as low as $21.96 on the day. As of last close, MFC.PRJ was trading at a 10.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRJ shares, versus MFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11:

In Monday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 11 (TSX: MFC-PRJ.TO) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are up about 0.5%.

