Manulife Financial's Class A Shares, Series 2 Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2 (TSX: MFC-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.10 on the day. As of last close, MFC.PRB was trading at a 15.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRB shares, versus MFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2:

In Thursday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2 (TSX: MFC-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are up about 1.7%.

