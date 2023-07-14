Manulife Financial's Class A Shares, Series 2, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2 (TSX: MFC-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.76 on the day. As of last close, MFC.PRB was trading at a 28.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC.PRB shares, versus MFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFC.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2:
In Friday trading, Manulife Financial Corp's Non-cumulative Class A Shares, Series 2 (TSX: MFC-PRB.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: MFC.TO) are up about 0.4%.
