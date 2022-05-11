Manulife Financial Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.97 billion, or C$1.50 per share. This compares with C$0.78 billion, or C$0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.55 billion or C$0.77 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.97 Bln. vs. C$0.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.50 vs. C$0.38 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.