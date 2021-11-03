Manulife Financial Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.59 billion, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$2.07 billion, or C$1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.52 billion or C$0.76 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.52 Bln. vs. C$1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.76 vs. C$0.73 last year.

