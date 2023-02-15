Manulife Financial Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.89 billion, or C$0.95 per share. This compares with C$2.08 billion, or C$1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.75 billion or C$0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.89 Bln. vs. C$2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.95 vs. C$1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.81

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.