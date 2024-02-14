Manulife Financial Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.66 billion, or C$0.86 per share. This compares with C$915 million, or C$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.67 billion or C$0.92 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.66 Bln. vs. C$915 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.86 vs. C$0.43 last year.

