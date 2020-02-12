Markets
MFC

Manulife Financial Q4 adjusted earnings of C$0.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.23 billion, or C$0.61 per share. This compares with C$0.59 billion, or C$0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.48 billion or C$0.73 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.48 Bln. vs. C$1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.73 vs. C$0.65 last year.

