Manulife Financial Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at C$1.78 billion, or C$0.89 per share. This compares with C$1.23 billion, or C$0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.47 billion or C$0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.47 Bln. vs. C$1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.74 vs. C$0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.72

