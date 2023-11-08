Manulife Financial Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.01 billion, or C$0.52 per share. This compares with C$0.78 billion, or C$0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.74 billion or C$0.92 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.01 Bln. vs. C$0.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.52 vs. C$0.38 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.