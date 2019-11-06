Manulife Financial Q3 adjusted earnings of C$0.76 per share

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$723 million, or C$0.35 per share. This compares with C$1573 million, or C$0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1527 million or C$0.76 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1527 Mln. vs. C$1539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.76 vs. C$0.75 last year.

