Manulife Financial Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.
The company's earnings came in at C$2.07 billion, or C$1.04 per share. This compares with C$0.72 billion, or C$0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.45 billion or C$0.73 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): C$1.45 Bln. vs. C$1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.73 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.70
