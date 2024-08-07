Manulife Financial Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.042 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.025 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.737 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.042 Bln. vs. $1.025 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.