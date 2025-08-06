Manulife Financial Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.789 billion, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.042 billion, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.726 billion or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $2.069 billion from $1.948 billion last year.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.789 Bln. vs. $1.042 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.069 Bln vs. $1.948 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.