Manulife Financial Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$0.73 billion, or C$0.35 per share. This compares with C$1.48 billion, or C$0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.56 billion or C$0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.56 Bln. vs. C$1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.78 vs. C$0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.62

