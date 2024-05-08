Manulife Financial Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$866 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$1.41 billion, or C$0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.75 billion or C$0.94 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$866 Mln. vs. C$1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.45 vs. C$0.73 last year.

