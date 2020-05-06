Manulife Financial Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.30 billion, or C$0.64 per share. This compares with C$2.18 billion, or C$1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.03 billion or C$0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.03 Bln. vs. C$1.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.51 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.60

