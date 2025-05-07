Manulife Financial Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$485 million, or C$0.25 per share. This compares with C$866 million, or C$0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.77 billion or C$0.99 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$485 Mln. vs. C$866 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.25 vs. C$0.45 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.