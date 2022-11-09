Manulife Financial Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.35 billion, or C$0.68 per share. This compares with C$1.59 billion, or C$0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$1.32 billion or C$0.67 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.35 Bln. vs. C$1.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.68 vs. C$0.80 last year.

