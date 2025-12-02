Manulife Financial Prices Public Offering Of US$1.00 Bln Of 4.986% Senior Notes Due 2035

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) announced that it has priced a public offering in the United States of U.S.$1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.986% senior notes due 2035 at a public offering price of 100%.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include future refinancing requirements.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

