Manulife Financial price target raised to C$42 from C$36 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Manulife Financial (MFC) to C$42 from C$36 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.