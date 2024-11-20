Manulife Financial Optimizes Portfolio with Major Reinsurance Deal

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Manulife Financial has entered a significant $5.4 billion reinsurance agreement with Reinsurance Group of America, which includes a $2.4 billion long-term care reserve transfer. This strategic move aims to optimize Manulife’s portfolio, enhancing shareholder value through an $0.8 billion capital release for share buybacks, while achieving a more efficient risk profile. The transaction demonstrates Manulife’s commitment to reshaping its business for higher returns and lower risk, appealing to investors interested in strong financial management and growth strategies.

