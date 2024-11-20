News & Insights

Stocks

Manulife Financial Optimizes Portfolio with Major Reinsurance Deal

November 20, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Manulife Financial has entered a significant $5.4 billion reinsurance agreement with Reinsurance Group of America, which includes a $2.4 billion long-term care reserve transfer. This strategic move aims to optimize Manulife’s portfolio, enhancing shareholder value through an $0.8 billion capital release for share buybacks, while achieving a more efficient risk profile. The transaction demonstrates Manulife’s commitment to reshaping its business for higher returns and lower risk, appealing to investors interested in strong financial management and growth strategies.

For further insights into TSE:MFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.