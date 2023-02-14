Manulife Financial Now Owns 6.37% of CarGurus (CARG)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG). This represents 6.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 9.26MM shares and 9.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarGurus is $19.42. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $16.75.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus is $1,394MM, a decrease of 18.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 7.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.17%, a decrease of 26.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.81% to 113,520K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,072K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,285K shares, representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 9,284K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,596K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,745K shares, representing a decrease of 32.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 6,295K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,253K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CarGurus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

