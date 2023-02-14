Manulife Financial Now Owns 6.16% of Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI). This represents 6.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 0.66MM shares and 6.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.51% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citizens Community Bancorp is $14.96. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.51% from its latest reported closing price of $12.84.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Community Bancorp is $62MM, a decrease of 4.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58, a decrease of 6.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZWI is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 6,552K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 952K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 875K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 786K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 646K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 298K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZWI by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Citizens Community Bancorp Declares $0.29 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.29 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $12.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.40%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Community Bancorp is the holding company for Citizens Community Federal, a community bank with about 20 branches in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Michigan. Serving consumers and businesses, the bank offers standard deposit services such as savings, checking, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as a variety of loan products. The bank focuses its lending activities on one- to four-family mortgages, which represent more than half of its loan portfolio. The bank also offers consumer loans such as auto and personal loans; it does not routinely make commercial loans. Founded in 1938, Citizens Community was a state-chartered credit union until 2001.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.