Manulife Financial Now Owns 5.92% of California Bancorp (CALB)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.49MM shares of California Bancorp (CALB). This represents 5.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 6.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.82% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Bancorp is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.82% from its latest reported closing price of $25.39.

The projected annual revenue for California Bancorp is $87MM, an increase of 17.22%. The projected annual EPS is $2.80, an increase of 10.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALB is 0.21%, an increase of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 5,113K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 808K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 625K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 553K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 493K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 400K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 27.62% over the last quarter.

California Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.