Manulife Financial Now Owns 5.83% of First Hawaiian (FHB)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.44MM shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB). This represents 5.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 7.07MM shares and 5.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.34% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.49% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is $28.30. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from its latest reported closing price of $27.35.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is $904MM, an increase of 14.16%. The projected annual EPS is $2.34, an increase of 12.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.25%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 157,649K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 13,407K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,796K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 42.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,333K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 15.24% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,088K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 7,447K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,142K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5,307K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 9.85% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $27.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 6.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

First Hawaiian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.