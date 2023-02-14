Manulife Financial Now Owns 5.46% of Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 5.76% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.12% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evans Bancorp is $42.50. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.12% from its latest reported closing price of $39.31.

The projected annual revenue for Evans Bancorp is $100MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $4.28, an increase of 5.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evans Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVBN is 0.25%, an increase of 16.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 3,399K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 544K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 390K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 31.40% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 301K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 253K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 89.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 764.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 165K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

