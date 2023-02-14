Manulife Financial Now Owns 5.24% of First Reliance Bancshares (FSRL)

Fintel reports that Manulife Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (FSRL). This represents 5.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 5.16% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Reliance Bancshares is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from its latest reported closing price of $8.90.

The projected annual revenue for First Reliance Bancshares is $31MM, a decrease of 19.11%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80, an increase of 16.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Reliance Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSRL is 0.56%, a decrease of 10.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 1,088K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 661K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSRL by 99.92% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 426K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

