Manulife Financial (MFC) Price Target Increased by 15.30% to 26.18

The average one-year price target for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) has been revised to 26.18 / share. This is an increase of 15.30% from the prior estimate of 22.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.98 to a high of 31.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.75% from the latest reported closing price of 24.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 913,305K shares. The put/call ratio of MFC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 148,792K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,653K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 89.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 67,026K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,789K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 67.79% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 37,066K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,300K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 27,604K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,162K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 6.41% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 27,260K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,630K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 46.44% over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates in Canada and Asia as "Manulife" and in the United States primarily through its John Hancock Financial division.

