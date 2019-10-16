Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Manulife Financial in Focus

Based in Toronto, Manulife Financial (MFC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 29.03%. The financial services company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.19 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.14%. This compares to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry's yield of 0.75% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.9%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.76 is up 7.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Manulife Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.12%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Manulife's current payout ratio is 34%. This means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for MFC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $2.22 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.21%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MFC is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

