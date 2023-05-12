Manulife Financial (MFC) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Manulife Financial said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manulife Financial. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.29%, an increase of 55.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 891,059K shares. The put/call ratio of MFC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manulife Financial is 22.14. The forecasts range from a low of 18.85 to a high of $26.66. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of 19.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manulife Financial is 74,067MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 165,367K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,925K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 64,511K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,917K shares, representing a decrease of 22.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 31,298K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,142K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 31,216K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,565K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 30,949K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,998K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 73.27% over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manulife Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational insurance company and financial services provider headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates in Canada and Asia as "Manulife" and in the United States primarily through its John Hancock Financial division.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.