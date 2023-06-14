Manulife Financial (MFC) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Manulife Financial in Focus

Headquartered in Toronto, Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 8.58% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.27 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 5.56%. In comparison, the Insurance - Life Insurance industry's yield is 0.07%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.72%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 6.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Manulife Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.52%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Manulife's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, MFC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.44 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.52%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MFC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

