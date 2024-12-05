Manulife Financial Maintains Dividend for Series 17 Shares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Manulife Financial Corporation announced that the conversion of its Series 17 Preferred Shares into Series 18 Preferred Shares will not proceed due to insufficient election notices. Holders of Series 17 shares will continue to receive a fixed dividend rate of 5.542% per annum over the next five years. The company retains the option to redeem these shares starting December 2029, contingent upon certain conditions.

For further insights into TSE:MFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.