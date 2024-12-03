Manulife Financial to Issue $1 Billion Debentures

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.
Manulife Financial Corporation plans to issue $1 billion in subordinated debentures, offering a fixed interest rate until 2029, followed by a floating rate. The proceeds from this offering will be used for corporate purposes, including investment in subsidiaries and potential redemption of existing securities.
