Manulife Financial to Issue $1 Billion Debentures

Manulife Financial Corporation plans to issue $1 billion in subordinated debentures, offering a fixed interest rate until 2029, followed by a floating rate. The proceeds from this offering will be used for corporate purposes, including investment in subsidiaries and potential redemption of existing securities.

