News & Insights

Stocks

Manulife Financial to Issue $1 Billion Debentures

December 03, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Manulife Financial Corporation plans to issue $1 billion in subordinated debentures, offering a fixed interest rate until 2029, followed by a floating rate. The proceeds from this offering will be used for corporate purposes, including investment in subsidiaries and potential redemption of existing securities.

For further insights into TSE:MFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.