News & Insights

US Markets
MFC

Manulife Financial inks $9.6 bln reinsurance deal with Global Atlantic

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 11, 2023 — 07:53 am EST

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Corrects value to C$6 billion from $6 billion in second paragraph

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO will reinsure a combined C$13 billion ($9.57 billion) of its reserves with Global Atlantic and its partners, Canada's largest insurer said on Monday.

The reinsurance deal, which according to Manulife is a full risk transfer, includes C$6 billion, or 14% of its total long-term care (LTC) reserves, as of Sept. 30.

LTC insurance includes coverage for people with a chronic or disabling condition who need constant care, typically those above the age of 65.

The reinsurance deal is expected to generate C$1.2 billion in capital release, the company said, adding it planned to deploy the entire money to buy back common shares.

Last month, Manulife reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, boosted by insurance sales in Asia and higher returns on investment amid rising interest rates.

($1 = 1.3587 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.