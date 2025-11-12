Manulife Financial Earnings At C$1.799 Bln In Q3

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial (MFC) released earnings for third quarter of C$1.799 billion

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.799 billion, or C$1.02 per share. This compares with C$1.839 billion, or C$1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Manulife Financial reported adjusted earnings of C$2.035 billion or C$1.16 per share for the period.

Manulife Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.799 Bln. vs. C$1.839 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.02 vs. C$1.00 last year.

